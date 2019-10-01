Forecast First 10/1/19

From Summer To Fall, Some Rain #cILwx

New month, but same weather as the heat & humidity will dominate the region again. After a mid-week cold front brings showers and storms, a beautiful forecast is shaping up for the first weekend of October. Catch all the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

