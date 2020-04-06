Ford County adds additional COVID-19 case

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second person in Ford County has tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials announced Monday.

The newest case is a man in his 80s.

Ford County Public Health Department officials are not releasing any other information about the individual, although they say they are “investigating and contacting all individuals who may

have had exposure” to him.

On March 30, FCPHD announced the county’s first case, a man in his 70s.

FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 30, 2020, officials said in a press release.



“We continue to ask that everyone do their part to help stop the spread of this virus by following the Stay at Home Order, practicing social distancing, and continuing preventive measures. Even though Ford County has two confirmed cases, please assume that COVID-19 is everywhere in our community,” stated Lana Sample, Public Health Administrator.

FCPHD officials said 27 tests have been completed, with 15 negative test results and 10 test results pending. FCPHD can only report on the number of tests submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health State Lab.