URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has claimed a Top-10 spot in a ranking of the best public colleges in the country.

UIUC came in at number nine on the Forbes Top 25 Public Colleges list, published late last month. Forbes looked at schools offering an elite education with a wide array of undergraduate majors to choose from. The schools also earned high marks on return on investment, student success, student debt and alumni leadership and influence.

Other schools on the list include fellow Midwest and Big Ten institutions Purdue University, Michigan State University and the University of Wisconsin – Madison. California schools showed up most on the list, earning seven spots out of the Top 25. UIUC was the only Illinois school in the ranking.