Football league wants second season

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been something kids in Central Illinois have been looking forward to all year, but with the pandemic still ongoing and there not being enough facilities, Junior Football League for a lot of teams will not be possible.

“It’s a bummer we can’t hang out with our friends and do something physical,” says 14-year old Cameron Jones.

Jones and his brother were going to be on the same JFL team for the first time this year. Both are upset that cannot happen this year, but they still may be able to play a sport. It just will not have all the tackling.

The Tuscola Flag Football League usually only plays in the summer. They make sure to end before tackle starts every year. This year though to fill the void, they are trying to put together a second season. The last hurdle in front of them is finding enough people to help make it happen.

“It’s going to come down to volunteers,” says coach Andrew Jones. “[Owners] Jason and Katie do a heck of a job running this league and it’s a lot of work. With the interest we’ve seen in a second league, it’s going to take a lot more coaches, a lot more referees.”

This flag season started in late June with the start of Phase Four. But with precautions like sanitizing the ball every three or four plays and having coaches wearing masks, the league feels like they can keep the safety up. For Jones, the loss of tackle football does not have to mean a lost season for a kids development.

“The skills, the terminology, the stuff we use at JFL level, I’m using it right now with my kids,” says Jones. “That stuff carries over, and there’s things you can learn that don’t involved tackling and blocking. There’s a whole aspect of the game you can learn playing flag.”

So far 80 kids have expressed interest in playing in the flag football second season. A lot of them are kids who usually play tackle. If the league gets enough volunteers, they think more will join closer to the sign up deadline as well.