Football games rescheduled after deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two high school football games changed times because of a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

On Friday night, the Urbana vs. Danville game was moved from 7:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Central vs. Centennial game was rescheduled to Saturday morning.

Some parents and students were on edge as they sat in the stands. Annette Gates is the grandparent of one of the players. She says, "There's a crowd and you have to look around and make sure everybody stays safe."

On one hand, many said they're grateful the school districts care about their safety. But some say they're also thinking what if something similar were to happen to them.

A former Central High School student was killed on Tuesday. 16-year-old David Sankey was shot in the head near his home in the Champaign Garden Hills neighborhood. Police haven't made any arrests. After the shooting happened, school districts decided to make game times earlier. Many students and parents at Friday's game in Urbana agree it was a smart idea.

Centennial student Anieya Wilson says, "People my age are dying from acts of violence like that. So here I feel safe, not as safe as I would be. But I feel safe because I know people here and the staff members here would do everything they can to protect us."

Police also increased patrols at the game by adding a few more officers around the field.

Following this football game, the Urbana school district also says this time change was to make sure the start of this Labor Day weekend is a time for the communities to grieve and recover.

Again, the Central vs. Centennial game was pushed back. It was supposed to happen Friday night at 7:00 p.m. It was moved to Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. It will be at Tommy Stewart Field, where they will also unveil renovations.