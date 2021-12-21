Foodbank to deliver holiday meals to seniors

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Foodbank will be delivering holiday meals to seniors at two Springfield locations on Wednesday.

Representatives will drop off meals at Capitol Retirement Village at noon and Hildebrandt Highrise Apartments at 3 p.m.

The Central Illinois Foodbank said the meals were made possible by a donation from Friend-in-Deed, the charitable arm of the State Journal-Register, to provide holiday meals for the community. Some of the donated funds were used to purchase over 3,000 microwavable meals for seniors at three different senior living communities.