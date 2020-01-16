Food pantry looking for volunteers

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — PBL Community Food Pantry is looking for more board members and volunteers after its director died.

Millie Sutton started the pantry in 2004. She singularly did the work of a lot of people and now her friends and family are trying to carry on her legacy. Her husband and neighbor have stepped right into her place as they are continuing to feed 80 people every month, but they still need all hands on-deck.

Paxton did not have a food pantry two decades ago. Sutton noticed that when she had to take elderly people to neighboring towns to get food. Board member Nancy Taylor is confident they will find a way without her, because that is what she promised.

“I didn’t intend to do this,” says Taylor. “I’m the interim treasurer as well, but when Millie had this surgery she asked me if I would keep it open until she finished rehab and could come back. And I told her I would.”

Sutton died after complications from surgery, but the pantry has stayed open in the mean time. Taylor says Sutton lived to help people through the food pantry, but through the years Paxton has made it their own.

“The community has been behind this food pantry and the donations we get from the community are terrific and awesome,” says Taylor. “I think it speaks well of what Millie started and what we need to continue.”

The pantry has two board members and five regular volunteers. They need more, but they are staying open for the foreseeable future.

The PBL Community Food Pantry is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.