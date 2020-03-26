Food pantries see hundreds of new orders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is serving hundreds of new homes and people.

During the past two weeks, partner agencies have served 822 new households and 2,328 new people. Orders from partner agencies have increased, and more of those pantries are shopping for supplies at EIF’s warehouse.

Local stores typically donate extra food to pantries, but since they’re also low on supplies, it’s harder for them to help right now. Organizations are also worried about stores and pantries in rural communities that are low on what people need.

“For example, in Atwood, the Dollar General was wiped clean of some staple products and they serve a lot of older clients who have been asked to stay at home,” EIF’s Molly Delaney says. “So, there’s been a real contradiction, this issue for them, as to whether or not they’re going to travel outside the community to get the things that they need.”

Organizations are also asking younger, healthier people to volunteer at the pantries during this increased time of need.

“Most of our volunteers are seniors,” The Vineyard Church’s Paula Barickman says. “We have to ask them to step away or into prep work rather than direct contact.”

WCIA 3 is teaming up with TV and radio stations across the state to help food pantries stay supplied. To learn how you can make a donation, click here.