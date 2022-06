SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County.

The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out.

All residents of Sangamon County are welcome to stop by and pick up some food. There are no requirements for preregistration or financial eligibility.