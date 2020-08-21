Food Facts: Grilled corn and black beans

Registered Dietitian, Laura Jacob with Christie Clinic joined us in our weather garden to share a corn with a twist recipe.

Grilled Corn with Black Beans and Red Pepper Sauté

4 ears corn, husked and silk removed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 small white or red onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1-15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 lime, juiced

1 tsp ground cumin

Black pepper to taste

Grill the corn until lightly charred, 3-4 minutes, turning frequently. Remove from grill and allow it to cool enough to handle safely, then cut the kernels from the cob.

You can do this using a medium bowl with small bowl inverted in the center, standing the cobs on the small bowl and cutting downward so the kernels fall into the large bowl. Remove the small bowl.

Heat the oil in a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, and garlic and saute, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes.

Add the corn, beans, lime juice, and cumin and cook until heated through. Season with black pepper to taste, and serve hot, or refrigerate for 1.5-2 hours and serve cold.