FOID card applications still backlogged, renewal date extended

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A high demand is making it hard for anyone to get a gun. Not only is it taking longer to get a FOID card, but there are a lot fewer guns available, too.

Right now, people with expired FOID cards have an extension, but that doesn’t apply to anyone trying to get a new one. It’s only for people whose cards expired after March 9th. They get another 18 months to renew after the disaster proclamation ends.

If you’re applying for a new one, there’s a state law that says you have to hear back within 30 days. That’s not always happening. We talked to John Bishop, who owns Personal Firearm Sales and Service. He says his customers say they’re waiting around six months, and it’s hard to get ahold of anyone to help.

“Since this emergency shutdown order that the governor has issued, I can’t get ahold of anyone in the FOID department if I have an issue. If I have an issue, if anything, I have to get ahold of my ATF issue and they have to send an email to the state police,” said Bishop.

On top of that, manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand. Bishop says a lot of guns and ammunition are out of stock.

Even though the process is taking longer, Bishop says his sales are way up this year by about 500 percent, but he feels that’s partially because his shop is getting more popular too.