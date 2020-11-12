Flu shot clinic planned for village

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), in conjuction with Walgreens, is hosting a community flu shot clinic from Thursday in Rantoul.

It will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday in the back lot of the Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center, 320 W. Flessner Ave.

“This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it`s extremely important to protect yourself from the flu,” Bennett said. “Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

“By pulling together, we can lessen the strain on our hospitals and health care workers this flu season and save lives.”

The clinic will be outdoors in a drive-through format to allow for social distancing. Masks are required, and safety precautions will be in place.

Participants will need to bring their insurance card and photo ID to get a flu shot.

In addition to getting a flu vaccine, Bennett reminds residents to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands often, and watch their distance.

For more information, contact Bennett’s Champaign office at 217-355-5252 or visit SenatorBennett.com.