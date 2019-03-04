Flu season far from over

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s still flu season and one area school had a lot of empty desks because of it.

Administrators at Clinton Elementary School say they’re doing all they can to stop the virus from spreading. Students have had a large number of absences due to flu and other illnesses.

Health care professionals say it’s not too late to get a flu shot. The CDC says more than 80,000 people have been hospitalized this year because of the flu. There are things you can do to prevent getting sick.

There’s something lurking around the school and it’s leaving the hallways a bit bare.

“We’ve had a high number of absences the last three weeks. We’ve seen some strep. We’ve seen some influenza A. We’ve seen a lot of coughing and sneezing.”

It’s not just the children. Some teachers have had to call out sick too.

“I have 21 students and five were gone. By the end of the day, I had gone home and I only had seven students left.”

They say more students are sick this year compared to last. Last week, they averaged about 50 students out each day. The week before, there were 92 students out in one day. When students and staff are absent, someone’s got to fill in.

“I’ve had to sub. The principal had to sub some.”

The CDC says, this year, around 7 million people have been sick with the flu. About 83,000 people have been hospitalized because of it. The cold weather isn’t helping.

“We’ve also been inside for recess a lot. The kids aren’t getting that fresh air. They’re passing those germs around quite a bit.”

Doctors say one of the best ways to prevent the flu and spread of germs is to wash your hands.

“Our rule is 24-hours fever-free without medication. Do those preventative things to try not to spread them as best as possible.”

Mooney says the high and middle schools have also been affected. But, the elementary school was hit the hardest.

Flu season usually lasts from October to as late as May. The CDC recommends a vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading.