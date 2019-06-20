Flash flooding impact

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday night, flash flooding impacted areas across Central Illinois. One of the hardest hit areas was Moultrie County.

About two and a half inches of rain fell in the area, washing out rocks and leaving mud in its path. As of Thursday morning, most of the water had gone away.

Church Street was closed overnight and reopened before 6 am, Thursday. The road commissioner said flood waters were so high they completely covered one stop sign on the road.

Officials ask residents to use caution when getting home.