CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is returning to the community this weekend and the district said it will be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s festival will be held in Centennial Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will feature musical performances, hayrides, inflatables, games and more and it kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Flannel Fest full schedule of events can be viewed below:

Friday

5 p.m. – Event opens

5 to 7 p.m. – Hayrack rides, pumpkin smashing

5 to 9 p.m. – Kids games and activities

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Lumberjack show

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Musical performance by Tons O’ Fun Band on Main Stage

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Musical performance by Creole Stomp o Main Stage

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Musical performance by Shy Carter on Main Stage

11 p.m. – Event closes

Saturday