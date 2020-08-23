Five shot over weekend in city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City police say a 25-year-old man may not survive his injuries after he was hurt in one of two shootings that took place Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) said officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday to a shots fired report in the 900-1000 block of Bloomington Road.

Arriving at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man in the roadway with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, and CPD officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said a group of people had gathered outside of a local business when the shooting occurred. An unknown suspect got out of a car and fired a gun at them several times. The 29-year-old was shot and then collapsed in the street.

As it was fleeing the scene, the suspect’s car then ran over the man who had been shot. He suffered additional injuries to his left leg.

Then at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Kenwood Road. At the scene, police observed evidence of a gun being fired and started to secure the area.

A short time later, CPD learned four men who had gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals by personal cars. One was 37-years-old, and two were 30-years old. Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The fourth man, who was 25-years-old, had a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest. As of Sunday morning, CPD said his prognosis was not known.

According to the press release, the men were shot at a party taking place outside of an apartment complex area. A fight broke out, which led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

CPD continues to investigate the two shootings — police officials say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to both incidents. They’re also still processing information and evidence.

Police say that it’s unknown whether the two shootings were connected to each other.

CPD is also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, because it may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.