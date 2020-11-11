Five more M-S students test positive for COVID-19; 87 to isolate/quarantine

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A total of 87 students and five staff members within the Mahomet-Seymour school district are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, five additional students have tested positive for the virus, including one student at Middletown Prairie Elementary, one student at the Mahomet-Seymour Jr. High School and three students at Mahomet High School.

A letter from superintendent Lindsey Hall and district nurse Nita Bachman informed parents that the district is “coordinating our efforts with Champaign Urbana Public Health District to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive students to prevent further spread within our school and community.”

The current District wide data breakdown by school is as follows, according to that letter:

• At Middletown Prairie Elementary, 33 students are quarantined, with 4 being positive.

• At Lincoln Trail Elementary, 27 students and 5 staff members are quarantined, with 1 student positive.

• At Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, 7 students are quarantined, with 2 students positive.

• At Mahomet-Seymour High School, 20 students are quarantined, with 3 being positive.

Classes within the M-S district are in-person four days a week.



