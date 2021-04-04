Five hurt after minivan crashes, rolls over on I-57

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police says two children were seriously hurt after a mini-van crashed and overturned Saturday night on I-57.

A press release from ISP says it happened before 7 p.m. on northbound I-57 just past the Onarga exit.

Troopers says 46-year-old Jose Martinez was driving a green 1997 Dodge Caravan north on the interstate when he lost control of the car and veered off the left side of the road. The release says the car flipped over several times before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes.

Police say one child was thrown from the minivan during the crash, and another child was partially ejected.

Troopers say both children were seriously hurt. They add a third child — an 8-month-old infant boy — was also inside the minivan and remained secured in his seat.

The young infant’s condition is unknown. One child was described by police as a 13-year-old girl and the other as a 3-year-old girl.

Police say 40-year-old Denise Hernandez was a passenger inside the car. She, along with Martinez, were seriously hurt.

The press release says everyone who was inside the car is from Chicago.

State police say the southbound lanes were closed for 5 hours after the collision.

This story has been updated.

