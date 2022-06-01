OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood will be the site of a kids fishing event on Saturday that will double as a food drive for the food pantry of St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville.
Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin half an hour later. Kids between the ages of one and 15 will need a parent to sign a waiver and all participants must bring a minimum of four items from the following list to participate:
- Cereal
- Complete pancake mix
- Syrup
- Ramen noodles
- Mac & cheese
- Spaghetti
- Spaghetti sauce
- Hamburger Helper
- Rice
- Boxed potatoes
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta, soup and beef stew
There will be prize giveaways at the door and fishing raffle prizes, including a SixGill Saga Split, Karve 2000 and tackle bag from Reaction Tackle. The first 50 kids will also get to paint their own lure.
Bait will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.