OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood will be the site of a kids fishing event on Saturday that will double as a food drive for the food pantry of St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville.

Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin half an hour later. Kids between the ages of one and 15 will need a parent to sign a waiver and all participants must bring a minimum of four items from the following list to participate:

Cereal

Complete pancake mix

Syrup

Ramen noodles

Mac & cheese

Spaghetti

Spaghetti sauce

Hamburger Helper

Rice

Boxed potatoes

Peanut butter

Jelly

Canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta, soup and beef stew

There will be prize giveaways at the door and fishing raffle prizes, including a SixGill Saga Split, Karve 2000 and tackle bag from Reaction Tackle. The first 50 kids will also get to paint their own lure.

Bait will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.