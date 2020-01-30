Fish not on menu of benefit banquet

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance hopes to feed the masses and improve area fisheries and habitats. Its Second Annual Banquet is scheduled for next month. 100% of the proceeds help improve Lake Shelbyville’s aquatic habitat for all species of fish.

Previous projects have included building and placing more than 800 Georgia and Shelbyville cubes, artificial stumps and aquatic plant establishments. The group also helps Lake Shelbyville Corps of Engineers with harvesting walleye and muskie from nursery ponds to stock the lake.

The event includes raffles, games, live and silent auctions and a free kids raffle. Prizes include fishing rods, reels, tackle, trolling motor, fish finder, fishing kayaks, guided fishing trips & more. Dinner is a choice of chicken or steak, sides and adult beverage.

Second Annual Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance Banquet

Sullivan VFW

Saturday, February 22

Doors open: 4 pm

Dinner: 5 pm

Tickets:

Chip’s Marine, Sullivan

Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center, Shelbyville

$40 (single) – $1,000 (table sponsor)