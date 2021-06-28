First responders on scene of explosion on UI campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Emergency crews are on scene of an explosion at Hendrick House near the corner of West Green Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The explosion broke off part of the roof, and debris covered parts of the Hendrick House parking lot.

The Urbana Police Department said no one was hurt.

Illini-Alert sent out a tweet warning people of the explosion and to leave the area. Green Street is blocked off for several blocks.

The Urbana Fire Department said people will not be allowed back into the building tonight.

The explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story.