First responders on Meorial Day

URBANA, Ill (WCIA)--Local first responders are talking about what the holiday means for their work day.

We took a trip to the Urbana Fire Department.

They say for them it's business as usual aside from a little more downtime to catch up on their studies or relax together.

At a time when most are spending time with their families, they have each other.

"Being a firefighter our families know we have to be away and it's always tough to be away but on these special holidays that family normally gets together we just have to spend that with our family here at the fire station," Kyle Hensch says.

The department was filled with heroes Monday afternoon.

Including two army veterans.

