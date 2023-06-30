LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – As first responders, power crews and road crews work to restore power and remove downed trees in Central Illinois, they are running into a common problem.

Firefighters from the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District in Logan County say they’ve had to respond to emergency calls where drivers have ignored road blocks, barricades and IDOT vehicles.

In one instance on I-55 near the I-155 split, IDOT crews had road blockades in place shutting down the interstate due to downed powerlines blown down onto the road.

A semi driver ended up colliding with an IDOT dump truck that was blocking the northbound lanes.

Photos from the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District showing the semi collision with an IDOT dump truck on I-55.

Fifteen minutes, units were dispatched to another section of interstate for a vehicle that went around the blocked lanes. That driver ran into the powerlines down on the road.

Photo courtesy Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District showing a vehicle stranded in downed powerlines after driving around barricades.

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District asks that for all personnel that are working on the roadways, drivers should not go around or through any area being blocked by emergency or highway personnel.

No serious injuries were reported in either incidents.