First of relief funds distributed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The first wave of funds from the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has been granted to groups providing housing assistance. The money will help those who have lost wages or employment due to the global pandemic.

A one-time payment is available to county residents who meet eligibility requirements:

  • Lives in Champaign County
  • No renters who have subsidized housing voucher
  • Renters with earned income prior to Stay at Home order
  • Renters who do not qualify for unemployment insurance
  • Income up to 250% federal poverty level

If you believe you qualify, contact the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC). Those looking to help can donate online or by mailing checks to the United Way of Champaign County or the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.

CCRPC
(877) 548 – 4205
M – F, 10 am – 6 pm

United Way of Champaign County
5 Dunlap Court
Savoy, Ill. 61874

Community Foundation of East Central Illinois
307 West University Avenue
Champaign, Ill. 61820

