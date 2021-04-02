First National Bank of Taylorville holds town-wide Easter egg hunt

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People around Taylorville were on the hunt Friday. Officials with the First National Bank of Taylorville said the Easter Bunny hid 12 eggs around town with prizes from local businesses inside.

In a Facebook post, officials said each egg has a ticket with a prize number. The prize can be redeemed at the bank. “The prizes vary from $10-20 and were purchased from local merchants.” They continued to say the prizes are things that both children and adults alike will enjoy.

The participating businesses included Car Wash City, Subway, Dairy Queen, Farmhouse Signs, Dear Yesteryear, Olde Bowl and Burton’s Tap.

The eggs were hidden around the town. Bank officials did give a hint that none of the eggs were hidden on the merchant’s properties.

As of around 11 a.m. Friday, only three eggs had been found. Each household is only able to claim one egg. “Employees and their extended families [are] not eligible to win,” said officials.