First day of early voting

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Early voting begins Thursday at 8 am. A limited number of voting locations are open around the state. More will open closer to the primary election, which will be held March 17.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons wants to remind voters mail-in votes are also an option.

“We do want people to take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail,” he said. “Because whether you vote by mail or early vote, you take some of the stress and congestion away from Election Day.”

Early voting lasts until the day before the primary election.

