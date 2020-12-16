First Central Illinois Snowfall of the 2020-2021 Season

Central Illinois saw the first snow system of the season come through during the early morning hours of December 16th. While roads were slick and accidents were reported on some of our major highways, this was a tame event with most spots staying under 2″. It was a better way to get us re-acclimated to driving in the snow than a huge snow storm.
Light snow showers entered the southern portion of the viewing area after 10:00 PM Tuesday night, but the accumulation really didn’t get going until after midnight. Check out the below gallery showing how the snow progressed on radar.
We took out the Stormtracker out like we usually do for snow events, especially for our first snow event. We drove from the studio in Champaign to Mattoon along I-57. We then drove east through Charleston to Paris, turned north from Paris to Danville, finally circling back to Champaign.
There was only one accident along I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph involving two vehicles that we drove by. Other than that, there were other accidents in the region, but nothing numerous. There were two injuries on I-55 near Lincoln, but no fatalities.
We always love pictures submitted to us through social media or through our Apps!