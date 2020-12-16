First Central Illinois Snowfall of the 2020-2021 Season

Central Illinois saw the first snow system of the season come through during the early morning hours of December 16th. While roads were slick and accidents were reported on some of our major highways, this was a tame event with most spots staying under 2″. It was a better way to get us re-acclimated to driving in the snow than a huge snow storm.

Light snow showers entered the southern portion of the viewing area after 10:00 PM Tuesday night, but the accumulation really didn’t get going until after midnight. Check out the below gallery showing how the snow progressed on radar.









Snow was heaviest between midnight and 4:00 AM

We took out the Stormtracker out like we usually do for snow events, especially for our first snow event. We drove from the studio in Champaign to Mattoon along I-57. We then drove east through Charleston to Paris, turned north from Paris to Danville, finally circling back to Champaign.

There was only one accident along I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph involving two vehicles that we drove by. Other than that, there were other accidents in the region, but nothing numerous. There were two injuries on I-55 near Lincoln, but no fatalities.

CHAMPAIGN:

Heavier band of snow around 3:30 AM

MATTOON:

Mattoon’s WWII Memorial

At Mattoon’s Fire Station

CHARLESTON:

Old Main on the campus of Eastern Illinois University

PARIS:

Courthouse and town square in Paris

One of the many snowplows that were out this morning

Artillery unit on the grounds of the courthouse in Paris

Ducks and geese on the Twin Lakes

Ducks swimming on the Twin Lakes

GEORGETOWN:

The trusty Stormtracker always does well in the snow!

DANVILLE:

A light snow over the city square

Snow covered fields south of Danville

Views of the Vermilion River southwest of Danville

Views of the Vermilion River southwest of Danville

Snow sticking to the branches

We always love pictures submitted to us through social media or through our Apps!