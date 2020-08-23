First black-owned dance studio has grand opening

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- Danville is making history by opening its very first black-owned dance studio. Fyenally Raw will be offering various dance styles. Owner Tierra Brown explained why it was important for her to follow her dream and to inspire others. “Looking like them being relatable now, I feel like I just put in place that they can do it too. I was told all the time dance is not a real career you’re not going to make anything out of it, and I made something out of it so for me to be that person they are now looking up to me like oh dance can be a career it doesn’t just have to be a hobby.”, said Brown.

Fyenally Raw is also introducing a new style of dance to Danville. One form that will be offered is majorette dancing, a mix of jazz, rhythmic and hip hop. Brown is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University and believes she’s bringing a part of the south to the Midwest.



“To come to the Midwest, you don’t see that. You don’t see bands like that around here you don’t get that experience that you would get from the south. so being able to have that taste from the south because I went to school down there to bring it back here is just everything I’m the first one that’s teaching majorette style”, said Brown. But a pandemic can also bring a new way of dance, the studio will be operating at a lower capacity than normal and will be implementing more cleaning measures.

Brown sees the importance of giving back to the community, so she’s dedicating Saturdays to small businesses. “What I’m doing different is offering this to them Saturdays out of the month they’re able to come in promote, sell their product sell their service and just have the opportunity to showcase who they are.” If your child is interested in joining the dance, team enrollment is available until September 7th. Walk-in classes are also available for adults. For more information, you can go to their Facebook page.