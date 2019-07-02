Firework show planning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS–There is no shortage of entertainment this summer. With fireworks displays all around central Illinois, we wanted to know what goes into putting one together and how long it takes to plan. For some Fourth of July firework shows, they start planning for the next year as soon as July 5th.

Getting those flashing lights in the sky takes help from emergency services, the community, and trained professionals. Many permits are needed, including one from the state fire marshal’s office. Those who organize say a lot of hard work goes into making it happen. At the Arthur show, they take steps to make sure those watching are safe. Having the area where the fireworks are fenced off, letting police help direct traffic and the fire department on standby just in case. Depending on which show you go to, you could be one of a few thousand watching. Champaign county’s freedom celebration will happen here at the state farm center on July fourth at 9:15 pm.