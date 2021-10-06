Firefighters visit Danville School District

Photo courtesy: Danville Community Consolidated School District No. 118

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Department recently announced that October is their Fire Prevention Month.

Officials said they will be visiting schools throughout October to teach kids about fire safety tips. On Tuesday, the fire crews visited Garfield students. These students participated in four stations including the Safe House, Fire Truck Demo complete with Marshall, Sparky the Robot Dog with a Q&A session with firefighters and a simulation drill.

Check out some photos from this fun event below:

