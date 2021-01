SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 has announced a new president.

Vince Zummo was elected as the newest president after serving in the Springfield Fire Department for 17 years. The driver-engineer has previously served as the local Pension Board’s president for 15 years. He was also previously the treasurer of the Foreign Fire Insurance Board for eight years.

Zummo will assume the duties of president at the next union meeting.