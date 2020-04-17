Firefighters take new test

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters Thursday got a little peace of mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danville Fire Department says 35 firefighters had their blood tested for antibodies fighting off COVID-19. All of them came back negative. Phoenix Paramedic Solutions of Lafayette, Ind. makes the test. Danville is one of the first fire departments in the region to be tested. They say they feel lucky to have this resource.

“To put our minds at ease and be able to focus more on our jobs and not worry so much about this,” says Lieutenant Sean O’Kane. “I thought it was important to do this test.”

The process only takes about 15 minutes. It does not actually test for COVID-19, just the antibodies in the blood. Ten more firefighters in Danville will be tested next week. They say this kind of test is coming to larger fire departments, including Indianapolis.