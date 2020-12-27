Firefighters say chimney caused roof fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A fire burned a hole through a house on Christmas night.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 Harrington Dr. at 9:03 last night. They arrived to see the backside of the roof covered in flames. Firefighters said the fire spread to the attic and second floor.

They said it started in the chimney before quickly spreading to the roof.

Two people were in the house at the time. They were able to get out unharmed, and spent the following day searching through the damage to find any items left behind.

Firefighters said the damage to the attic is significant, meaning the people living there will have to stay with the rest of their family next door for the time being.

The family said while they’re shaken up by the news, it still hasn’t ruined their Christmas spirit. They said they’re planning on having the roof fixed in no time.