UPDATE: Firefighters rescue woman and pet from cold lake

UPDATE (1/21/22 5:15PM) — Chief Blough said the victim and her pet are both expected to be fine.

According to him, the victim was extremely hypothermic when fire crews arrived at the scene.

UPDATE (1/21/22 4:12PM) — Fire Chief Brandon Blough stated that the victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

He also said her dog is expected to be ok.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters Local 37 were dispatched to Linden Lane near Lake Springfield Friday afternoon for an ice/water rescue.

Firefighters were helping a woman and her dog get out of the water.

There are no words on how the person and pet are doing at the moment.

This is a developing story.