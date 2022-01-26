UPDATE: firefighter suffers “severe injuries” in house fire

UPDATE (1/26/22 3:18 PM) — Fire Chief said one firefighter is suffering from severe injuries after a house fire happened.

He was conscious and breathing when he left the scene. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The owner was not hurt but his pet died.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire near the corner of Flora Drive and Union Street.

WCIA 3 Reporter said when they arrived at the reported location, there was smoke coming from the house. At the moment, eight fire trucks are on scene. There is still smoke but it appears to be mostly out.

The owner’s pet was taken outside.

Officials have not released any information on the fire.

Updates will be posted when more information becomes available.