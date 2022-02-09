MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire near the intersection of South Independence and East Bond streets.

According to our on-scene reporter, at least the left side of the house is a total loss. She said it was engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters told our reporter they believed the fire started in the middle of the house. They said small attic spaces made it difficult to put the fire out.

The Fire Chief said the man who lives at this house was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

