CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is says no one was injured in an apartment complex fire.

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at 506 South Fourth Street.

Responders say it happened in the laundry room.

Ameren is on scene to take a look at electrical after the room was said to have no power.

Fourth Street is closed off partially, but will be re-opened soon.

No students were displaced and the fire was contained.

No word on what caused the fire.