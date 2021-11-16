Firefighters respond to fire at UIS campus housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were dispatched to a residential hall at the University of Illinois Springfield at around 3:45 p.m. Monday in response to a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found an extinguished fire in a bathroom, with thick smoke throughout the second floor. They said the fire was extinguished by a university police officer with a dry-chemical extinguisher.

According to the firefighters on scene, all residents were evacuated by the fire alarm system.

Firefighters mechanically removed the smoke from the building and called department fire investigators to determine cause and origin of the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

It was reported that one university employee received minor smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.