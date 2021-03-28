Firefighters respond after lightning strike breaks gas line

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews in Taylorville responded Saturday after lightning set a tree on fire.

The Taylorville Fire Department says the top of the tree was apparantly hit by lightning, and the electrical current busted a high pressure gas line underground.

TFD says the ruptured gas line was feeding the fire on the tree. It says a safety zone was set up, but crews still had to wait around 3 hours for utility personnel to get the main break fixed.

“This incident serves as a good reminder to keep a safe distance from any emergency scene,” says TFD. “While it didn’t look like more than a tree on fire, this incident could have been potentially much more dangerous.”