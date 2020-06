DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 2084 W. Sunset just before 1:00.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the one-story house had smoke coming from the front door. They brought hose lines into the house and brought the fire under control. None of the three people living there were hurt, but six dogs were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.