UPDATE (12:40 p.m. 12/30/21) — St. Joseph-Stanton Firefighters said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE (10:55 a.m. 12/30/21) — Reporter on scene said owners of the house got out safely.

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Aspen Court.

Reporter on scene said the house is a total loss but there are no words on injuries at the moment.

