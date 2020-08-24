Firefighters knock down garage fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters battled heavy flames Sunday night while responding to a garage fire on the city’s east side.

Danville Fire Department (DFD) Cpt. Aaron Marcott said they got the call for a fully-involved garage fire at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Ohio Street. Arriving at the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. It was partially collapsed and its roof had already burned away.

Marcott said the fire had enough heat that it damaged the detached house next to it.

The property, valued at $40,000, was unoccupied at the time. Damages were estimated at $25,000.

No one was hurt during the incident. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:42 a.m. Monday.