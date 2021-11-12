Firefighters kick-start No Shave November Fundraiser

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Fire Department officials posted to Facebook on Friday morning, kick-starting their annual No Shave November fundraiser event.
According to officials, people can vote for a firefighter whom they think has grown the best mustache in a form of donations. All of the money raised will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.
Officials said their goal is to raise more money than last year, which was $3,058.
Firefighter Sullivan (#10) was the last year’s winner.
Please use the links below to make a donation and cast a vote to help Bloomington Firefighters find the 2021 No Shave November winner:
