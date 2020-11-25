Firefighters investigating garage fire in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA)–Homeowners are trying to assess everything they lost after an explosive fire.

Firefighters were called out to 603 Dunlap Woods North at 3:19. It was a frightening scene as crews arrived. A detached garage was up in flames, and was starting to creep up on the house.

“A lot of their belongings are either smoke damaged or destroyed,” Mike Dilley of the Homer Fire Protection District said. “So this time of year… it’s never a good time, but this time of year it’s absolutely worse.”

The owners Scott and Joy Rohl moved into their house in April. Everything they had inside their garage was destroyed, as well as their pickup truck that was parked outside. The fire also just touched the side of the neighbors’ house. Maegan Savage, who lives next door, said she rushed outside after hearing a loud pop.

“The flames were already huge, the smoke was super thick, super black and super high in the sky,” she said. “I can tell it was leaning this way.”

As devastating as the damage is, she said she’s just glad nobody was hurt.

A GoFundMe has been started by Rohl’s family to help recover some of the things that were lost. You can donate to the fund by clicking the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tdsbth-house-fire-relief-fund