Firefighters investigating fatal fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is dead after a residential structure fire that happened Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the 700 block of South State.  

Initial crews arrived with heavy smoke coming from the home.  

During a search, crews located one female victim who was not transported from the scene.  

The Coroner’s Office is on scene and their office will release the victim’s information at a later time.    

A dog and two cats also perished in the fire.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

