Firefighters investigating fatal fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is dead after a residential structure fire that happened Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the 700 block of South State.

Initial crews arrived with heavy smoke coming from the home.

During a search, crews located one female victim who was not transported from the scene.

The Coroner’s Office is on scene and their office will release the victim’s information at a later time.

A dog and two cats also perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.