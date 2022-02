URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened near the intersection of Vermont Ave. and Kinch St. early Tuesday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. They also saw heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

According to the Fire Chief, two dogs died in the fire but no people were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.