Firefighters extinguish crawl space fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Firefighters from the Champaign Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire at home on Lynwood Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Randy Smith, CFD Public Information Officer, said in a press release that firefighters were called to 2004 Lynwood Drive at 12:37 p.m. on Tuesday after the house’s residents reported light smoke inside. Investigating, the firefighters discovered a small fire in the crawl space, which they quickly extinguished.

Smith said the fire was accidental and no one was injured. The house’s residents will be displaced because of the damage.

The CFD reminds everyone to have a working smoke alarm in their home and to have an escape plan in the event of a fire or other emergency.