MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters spent nearly six hours at the scene of a Mattoon house fire amid dangerously cold temperatures on Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., the Mattoon Fire Department got a report of a possible explosion and house fire in the area of South 25th Street and Marion Avenue. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters soon determined that the fire had spread into the home’s attic.

Footage provided by Bill Metzler.

Occupants of the home told them that every person in the home escaped, though there was one cat found inside the building. Firefighters brought the cat out to safety.

Fire crews tried to get water from the nearest fire hydrant, but realized one of the ports was frozen due to the frigid weather. They were eventually able to secure a water supply and use hoses to attack the flames.

On account of the harsh weather conditions, multiple fire departments and agencies aided the Mattoon Fire Department at the scene. This included Coles-Moultrie 911, the Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall and Ameren.

Photo provided by Nathan Ward.

Photo provided by Nathan Ward.

Photo provided by Nathan Ward.

There were also several community members who stepped up to keep the emergency responders warm and fed.

“The Mattoon Fire Department would like to send a special thank you to the St. John, Reynolds, and Perry families for providing coffee, hot chocolate, snacks, and pizza to the firefighters at this incident,” Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said.

The fire was extinguished and fire crews cleared the scene near 7:45 p.m.

One of the home’s residents was taken to the hospital for a smoke inhalation evaluation, but was later released.

Mattoon Fire and the Office of the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.