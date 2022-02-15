DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house on N. Beard St. in response to a report of a possible fire with smoke showing on Monday night.

When the fire crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke showing from three sides of the house. Fire Chief Don McMasters said this was a vacant house. Fire was extinguished in about an hour. The structure sustained about $5,000 damage.

According to Chief McMasters, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.