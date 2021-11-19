Firefighters battle house fire with heavy smoke

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters Local 37 were dispatched to an area on North Second Street in response to a report on smoke coming out of a house early Friday morning.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the second floor of the house. They quickly tried to find a way to enter the house and found an active fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished within an hour.

At this moment, there is no information about injuries or cost of damage.

This story will be updated.